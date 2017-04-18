Zanetti says Inter aim to be one of world's top 10 clubs

Inter Milan, currently enduring their fifth straight season without Champions League football, are determined to establish themselves as one of the world's top 10 clubs, vice president Javier Zanetti told Reuters in an interview.



Zanetti, a former Inter captain who made a club record 858 appearances over 19 years, also said the club were committed to redeveloping the San Siro stadium along with neighbors and rivals AC Milan.



The Argentine played for Inter during one of their most successful spells, helping them win four successive Serie A titles and culminating in a league, cup and Champions League treble in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.



Currently seventh in Serie A, Inter are set to miss out on Champions League action again next term and have slumped to 44th in the UEFA club rankings, which are based on performances over five seasons.

