Gibraltar 'coming home' with stadium deal

Gibraltar will finally host international matches on home soil by 2018 after an agreement was reached between the British territory's football association (GFA) and government on Tuesday for an 8,000-seater stadium.



Since being admitted into UEFA in 2013, the lack of suitable facilities has meant Gibraltar have played home international fixtures in Faro, Portugal.



The GFA will invest approximately £32 million ($40.8m) to buy the municipal Victoria Stadium from the Gibraltar Government for £16.5 million and invest a similar amount in upgrading the facility to meet UEFA standards.

