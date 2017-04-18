Qatari official hits out at FIFA ban

A senior Qatari official who recently overturned a one-year FIFA ban said on Tuesday the case against him was "political" and may stand again for the all-powerful FIFA Council.



Saoud Al-Mohannadi, the Qatar Football Association's vice-president, was making his first public comments since winning his appeal against the ban, handed down by a FIFA ethics committee last year.



Just three days before, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will hold a meeting and vote in Bahrain to elect members to the FIFA Council, which the governing body says "sets the vision for FIFA and global football".



Outraged AFC members, some believing FIFA was using its ethics body to influence the result of the election, cancelled the vote.



Two months later Al-Mohannadi was banned for a year for refusing to help in an investigation, FIFA announced.

...