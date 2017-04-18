Dortmund coach insists players are mentally ready to play

At that point, Tuchel's mind was far away from football and he was angry that European soccer's governing body, UEFA, had not taken the attack seriously enough as it swiftly rescheduled the game.



On the eve of the return leg, the mindset of Tuchel and his players is different: a mixture of pride, motivation and defiance.



Tuchel has become more than a coach to his players in the last few days, reaching out to them on an emotional level.



Some of the more experienced players, like 27-year-old attacking midfielder Marco Reus, have also been helping him.



Not conceding them, however, is somewhat difficult against a Monaco side that has scored 138 goals this season, and boasts one of the hottest talents in football.



Teenage winger Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals, including two in the first leg last week.

...