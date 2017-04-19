Promoted Brighton in full bloom

Tony Bloom is a feared presence at any poker table but Monday the biggest wager of this renowned gambler, the 200 million pound ($255 million) investment in Brighton, paid off with their promotion to the Premier League.



The property investor nicknamed the "Lizard" by a rival poker player used his money to engineer a state-of-the-art stadium just outside Brighton – roughly a 10-minute rail journey – and whose reputation is such that it hosted matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, including the epic Japanese win over two-time world champions South Africa.



Even back in February, Barber said the club had already budgeted for promotion – as well as an alternative financial plan if they failed again.

...