‘Fed up’ Redknapp returns to manage Birmingham City

Veteran English manager Harry Redknapp said he had returned to football as the new boss of Championship strugglers Birmingham City Tuesday because he was "fed up" with his time away from the sport.



Redknapp said his initial appointment would be until the end of the season, although his time at St. Andrews could be extended if he preserves Birmingham's Championship status.



Redknapp's first game as Blues' boss is Saturday's Birmingham derby at Aston Villa.



Redknapp has also managed two other London clubs in West Ham, for whom he played, and Tottenham.



It was with Portsmouth that Redknapp enjoyed arguably his greatest success when they won the 2008 FA Cup. He also guided Pompey to the Championship title in 2003 .

...