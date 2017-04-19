Cavs, Spurs march on in NBA playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a bout of fourth-quarter jitters to take a grip of their NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers Monday as San Antonio seized control of their duel with Memphis.



But the Cavs put the home fans through the ringer in a nervy finale as the Pacers punished a litany of mistakes to cut the gap to four points with 18 seconds remaining.



The NBA champions just about held their nerve Monday, eventually winning 117-111 thanks to a 37-point haul from Kyrie Irving as well as 27 points from Kevin Love and 25 from LeBron James.



James was unfazed by the Pacers' fourth-quarter fightback after the Cavs held on to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

...