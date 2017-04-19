Barca need five to beat Juve: Luis Enrique

Barcelona will need to hit at least five goals past Juventus to produce another miracle Champions League comeback, but have nothing to lose according to outgoing coach Luis Enrique.



Barca captain Andres Iniesta was more cautious in his optimism, recognizing the first leg in Turin had been "a terrible result".



However, he believes Barca have the potential to at least create some doubt in Juventus minds.



Barca scored three times in the final two minutes plus stoppage time as PSG froze in a grandstand finish six weeks ago.



And Enrique insisted Barca can't lose belief even if the goals don't come early against a Juventus defense that has conceded just two in nine Champions League games this season.



Barca will welcome back Iniesta and Neymar from the side that beat Real Sociedad 3-2 at the weekend with Messi's double in that match taking him within two of 500 goals for the club.

...