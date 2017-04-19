Vardy in vain as Atletico end Leicester fairytale

Jamie Vardy scored in vain as Leicester City's Champions League fairytale came to a valiant end following a 1-1 quarterfinal draw at home to Atletico Madrid Tuesday.



Seeking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, Leicester fell further behind to Saul Niguez's first-half header, before Vardy's 61st-minute strike gave them hope.



It is the third time Atletico have eliminated Leicester from continental competition, after previous triumphs in the 1961-62 European Cup Winners' Cup and the 1997-98 UEFA Cup.



After Chilwell had thrashed over, Leicester leveled, Vardy slamming in from inside the six-yard box after Chilwell's shot had been charged down by Stefan Savic.

