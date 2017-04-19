Five great Barcelona European comebacks

Barcelona have another Champions League mountain to climb if they are to oust Italian champions Juventus to reach the semifinals Wednesday.



However, inspired by Johan Cruyff's double and an 87th minute penalty from Carles Rexach, Barca leveled the scores on aggregate.



A year later, Barca produced another fightback to edge through on penalties on their way to winning the 1978/79 Cup Winners' Cup.



Arguably Barca's finest comeback before their miraculous feat against PSG a month ago came in the semifinals of the 1985-86 European Cup.



No side had ever overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit in the history of the Champions League and even Neymar declared Barca had just a 1 percent chance.



However, the Brazilian inspired a mad final 10-minute spell as Barca scored three times to progress.

