Fabinho’s suspension a big loss for Monaco

The last time Fabinho did not play for Monaco, the French league leaders were thrashed by Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the League Cup final this month.



The midfielder won't be playing Wednesday either, when Monaco host Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarterfinal. Monaco lead 3-2 from the first leg in Germany, but their chances of advancing without Fabinho, who is serving a suspension, have dropped.



A technically gifted holding midfielder who started at right-back, Fabinho has also been contributing offensively, scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances.



Monaco, who progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals after starting their campaign in the third qualifying round, have already played 53 times this season. The club are still involved in the French Cup and have played five matches over the past 15 days.

