EU's Tusk to testify in Polish intelligence probe Wednesday

European Council President Donald Tusk is due to testify in Warsaw Wednesday as a witness in an investigation into military intelligence that critics say is an attempt by Poland's right-wing government to discredit former Prime Minister Tusk.



Tusk has been summoned to testify in an investigation against former heads of military counter-intelligence (SKW) suspected of co-operating with foreign intelligence services without the required authorization of the prime minister, whom Tusk was at the time.



The initial summons was for March 15, but Tusk could not take part due to prior engagements in the European Parliament.



From the station, Tusk will go on foot to the prosecutor's office, his spokesman said, a distance of about 1 km, or a 15 minute walk.

