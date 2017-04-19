Man United loss a wake-up call for Chelsea, says Cahill

Chelsea's loss at Manchester United Sunday has given them a much-needed wake-up call and they are "more than capable of" winning the Premier League title ahead of a rampaging Tottenham Hotspur, defender Gary Cahill said.



Chelsea's two losses in their last four league games have cut the league leaders' advantage at the top to four points while second-placed Tottenham have won seven consecutive league games.



Chelsea face Tottenham in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley with Tottenham having won just once in their last eight trips to the stadium.

