Bayern 'in ruins' after exit but domestic titles beckon

Two of Cristiano Ronaldo's three goals were clearly off side, adding to Bayern's frustration and anger with the referee's decisions after being eliminated by a Spanish team for the fourth consecutive time in the competition.



Bayern may be out of Europe but they can still turn the season into a domestic success with two titles.



Neuer, outstanding in both legs against Real, was injured in extra-time and will miss the final stretch of the season with Bayern leading by eight points in the Bundesliga with five matches remaining.



They also host rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup last four next week.



With only one win from their last three league matches, Bayern know only victory will do against lowly Mainz 05 Saturday to tighten their grip on a record-extending fifth straight league title and avoid seeing second-placed RB Leipzig close in even further.

