Terry won't retire after leaving Chelsea

John Terry insists he has no intention of retiring when he completes the toughest decision of his life by leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.



Terry revealed this week that he will bring down the curtain on his glittering 19-year Chelsea career once the current campaign is over.



Terry, who remains Chelsea's club captain, has won 14 major honors and made 713 appearances since his first-team debut in 1998 .



With Terry reduced to the role of a cheerleader on the bench, Chelsea have climbed to the top of the Premier League.

...