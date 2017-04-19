Ronaldo wants boos to stop after rescuing Real again

Cristiano Ronaldo asked for immunity from the boos of the ever-demanding Santiago Bernabeu crowd after his hat-trick against Bayern Munich Tuesday fired Real Madrid into the semi-finals of the Champions League for a seventh consecutive season.



Ronaldo's double in Munich had given Real a 2-1 lead in the first leg and after a couple of wayward shots in the first half had provoked whistles from the home supporters, the prolific Portuguese proved the difference in an eventual 4-2 win over Bayern after extra-time, setting up a 6-3 aggregate victory.



His header cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's goal late in the second half and he then finished off Bayern with strikes in either half of extra-time after Sergio Ramos' own goal had leveled the scores on aggregate, although his last two goals were from offside positions.



Manager Zinedine Zidane lavished praise on the team's all-time top scorer but reminded Ronaldo that Real players had to get used to the relentless pressure from supporters of the 11-time European champions.

...