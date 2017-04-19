Herrera vows to keep proving his worth to Man Utd's Mourinho

The Spaniard, who joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, has made 42 appearances so far this season, one more than in the whole of last season. Herrera could feature in another 11 games if United make it to the Europa League final.



Herrera set up Marcus Rashford's opening goal in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win over leaders Chelsea and scored the second, while also man-marking Eden Hazard throughout the game in one of his most eye-catching performances in a United shirt.



Herrera has emerged as a key player under Mourinho, starting 23 of the United's 31 league fixtures so far this season compared with last season's 17 starts under Louis van Gaal.

