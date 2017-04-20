Terry won’t retire after leaving Chelsea, ready for new challenge

John Terry insists he has no intention of retiring when he completes the toughest decision of his life by leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.



Terry revealed this week that he will bring down the curtain on his glittering 19-year Chelsea career once the current campaign is over.



Writing on Instagram Wednesday, the former England defender said: "It's with overwhelming emotion that earlier this week the club and I announced this will be my last season as a Chelsea player.



Terry, who remains Chelsea's club captain, has won 14 major honors and made 713 appearances since his first-team debut in 1998 .

...