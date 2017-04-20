Juve hold firm to knock out Barca

Barcelona failed to produce another miraculous Champions League comeback as Juventus held out for a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou Wednesday to reach the semifinals 3-0 on aggregate.



Juventus join holders Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Monaco in Friday's semifinal draw.



Neymar had been Barca's hero in a remarkable finish with two goals and an assist in the final minutes against PSG.



Sergi Roberto was Barca's unlikely hero with the 95th minute goal that sealed the 6-1 win over PSG six weeks ago.



He nearly delivered another important and rare goal, but when the right-back's effort flew inches wide 20 minutes from time so did Barcelona's hopes.

