Journey over for Leicester’s miracle men

It felt like the end of a surreal journey as Leicester City's "miracle men" bowed out of the Champions League Tuesday with their heads held high and applause ringing in their ears.



Manager Craig Shakespeare spoke afterward of the desire of his players to experience more such nights.



Vardy, whose goals propelled Leicester to the most unlikely of Premier League titles last season – a year after the club narrowly avoided relegation – has rediscovered his fire after a post-title funk that cost manager Claudio Ranieri his job.



A hat-trick against Manchester City in December aside, Vardy had all but disappeared this season.



Mahrez, too, has shown a return to the form that earned him the Player of the Year award last season.

