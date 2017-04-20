Ronaldo defies Real boos to make it 101 not out

Cristiano Ronaldo defied boos from Real Madrid's infamously demanding fans to "demolish" Bayern Munich and set another personal milestone with 101 Champions League goals.



A celebrating Ronaldo also graced the front page of rival sports paper Marca with the headline: "Madrid rules Europe" as Atletico Madrid edged out Leicester City 2-1 on aggregate to reach the last four of the Champions League for the third time in four seasons.



Ronaldo now has a remarkable 85 Champions League goals in as many games since joining Madrid in 2009 .



However, he had been on his longest European goal drought for Los Blancos having failed to score in six Champions League games before the first leg last week.



Tellingly, Madrid's run of seven semifinals have come in the eight seasons since Ronaldo joined from Manchester United.

