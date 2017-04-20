Bayern blast referee after Champions League ouster

Bayern Munich have singled out Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai as the decisive factor for their Champions League quarterfinal exit to Real Madrid.



Kassai made a number of debatable decisions, but Bayern's anger was focused on his sending off of Arturo Vidal for a second yellow card in the 84th minute, even though the midfielder appeared to get the ball as he challenged Marco Asensio, and on the awarding of two Cristiano Ronaldo goals that were subsequently shown to be offside.



However, no Bayern players spoke of the decisions that helped their side on the night.



The penalty that was awarded to Bayern, when Robben went down under Casemiro's challenge, was not clear-cut, and two Bayern players were offside as Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored an own goal in the 78th.

