Israel lobbies FIFA as settlement showdown looms

Israel is launching a diplomatic offensive against Palestinian calls for FIFA to impose sanctions over football clubs based in Jewish settlements in the occupied territories, an official said on Thursday.



Palestinian leaders have demanded that the Israeli federation be suspended from world football unless it orders the clubs to relocate to within Israel's internationally recognized borders.



Earlier this month, Palestinian football chief Jibril Rajoub renewed calls for FIFA to exclude Israel from international competition until clubs playing in the occupied territories are barred.



Football is Israel's most popular sport and several of its clubs have qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

