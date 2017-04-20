'Blood, sweat and tears' not enough for beaten Barca

Lionel Messi ended with a bloodied face, Neymar in tears, but no matter what they tried Barcelona couldn't break down a Juventus defensive wall as the Spanish champions crashed out of the Champions League.



Wednesday night's 0-0 draw wasn't the cause of their demise, but an error-strewn 3-0 first leg defeat that left even Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez too much to do against the team with the best defensive record left in the Champions League.



Messi and Barca captain Andres Iniesta have been two of the mainstays to Barca's decade of dominance.



A bruised Messi will pick himself up to go again at the Bernabeu in search of his 500th Barcelona goal.

...