Ambitious Monaco fighting on 3 fronts after 141 goals

After scoring 141 goals, Leonardo Jardim's team tops the French league and remains on course for the treble after reaching the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, dispatching German side Borussia Dortmund 6-3 on aggregate.



The first of Monaco's 141 goals was scored by striker Radamel Falcao way back on July 27, against Turkish side Fenerbahce in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.



After being eliminated in the quarterfinals for the previous four seasons, PSG went out in the last 16 this time after being crushed 6-1 by Barcelona in the second leg.



Montpellier coach Jean-Louis Gasset can do Monaco a favor.



He was PSG's assistant coach to Laurent Blanc for three successful seasons until last summer, when Blanc and his backroom staff were fired despite winning back-to-back domestic trebles -- primarily because PSG failed to make it past the Champions League quarterfinals.



Coach Lucien Favre's side is only four points behind Monaco and PSG, and still has an outside shot at winning the league.

