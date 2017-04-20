Klopp faces center-back dilemma ahead of Palace visit

Liverpool's injury crisis has worsened ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace with defenders Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Lucas Leiva all doubtful due to injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Thursday.



Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League, having won five of their last seven games, and have lost just once in 16 games at Anfield all season.



But Klopp believes Sam Allardyce's Palace, who are not yet safe from relegation, are capable of posing an aerial threat for his defence, with former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke leading the line for the visitors.

