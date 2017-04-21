‘Unbeatable’ Juventus make Barcelona ‘cry’

"Unbeatable" Juventus can finally hand goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon an elusive Champions League title after making five-time winners Barcelona "cry" on their way to a spectacular Champions League semifinal exit Wednesday.



As Juve celebrated a 3-0 aggregate win at a stunned but appreciative Nou Camp, Barcelona – who beat Juventus on their way to triumph in 2015 – crashed out of the competition after seeing stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar fail to find the net over 180 underwhelming minutes.



Juve go into Friday's semifinal draw along with Real Madrid, Monaco and Atletico Madrid – all of whom have faced Massimiliano Allegri's men in recent European campaigns.



After Real Madrid overcame Bayern Munich 4-2 Tuesday to send the Bundesliga giants packing, Juve fans were celebrating.

...