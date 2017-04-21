Mourinho braced for Ibrahimovic, Rojo bad news

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he was preparing for bad news after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo to injury during his side's Europa League quarter-final success against Anderlecht.



Center-back Rojo was stretchered off with a leg injury in the first half, while Ibrahimovic, United's 28-goal top scorer, hobbled off in stoppage time after his right knee bent the wrong way.



Mourinho said he expected to find out more about the two players' injuries within "a couple of days".



The 19-year-old had also scored the opening goal in United's 2-0 win over Chelsea Sunday after Ibrahimovic was rested.



Daley Blind took over from Rojo, but Mourinho has fewer options in central defense, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones both currently sidelined.



Mourinho also expressed reservations about reports England Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd plans to call Rashford up for this year's Under-21 European Championship in Poland.

...