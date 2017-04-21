FA Cup will not impact Wenger's future at Arsenal

Arsenal's fate in the FA Cup will play no part in manager Arsene Wenger's decision on whether he stays or leaves the club at the end of the season, the Frenchman said ahead of Sunday's semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.



Wenger has come under pressure from some former players, supporters and the media after a poor run of results left the club in sixth spot in the Premier League and likely to miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time under the Frenchman.



Wenger said the FA Cup semi-final was an important game but the result would have no impact on his decision.

...