Tottenham close to ending trophy drought, says Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur are long overdue for a trophy and will win one either this season or the next, defender Toby Alderweireld said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley.



Tottenham, seeking their first silverware since winning the 2008 League Cup, challenged for the Premier League title last season but faded during the last few weeks of the campaign and finished in third place, 11 points behind champions Leicester City.



They are four points behind league leaders Chelsea with six games left this season and Alderweireld is confident that silverware is not too far away, provided that they keep improving.

