Stoke duo Allen, Whelan set to return for Swansea trip

Stoke City midfielders Joe Allen and Glenn Whelan are set to feature in Saturday's Premier League trip to 18th-placed Swansea, manager Mark Hughes said Friday.



Allen, 11th-placed Stoke's joint top scorer with six goals, has been on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring strain in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month.



Hughes said striker Bojan Krkic still has a future at Stoke despite having moved on loan to Bundesliga club Mainz 05 in January in search of regular first-team football.

