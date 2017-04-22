Frugal Real’s squad putting big-spending Barca in shade

It was the first time in 18 years – and the first time under spendthrift President Florentino Perez – that Real had spent less money than they had earned in a summer but the restraint they showed in the market looks to be paying off.



Thanks to the performances of their squad players, Real lead Barca by three points with a game in hand going into Sunday's "El Clasico" at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a win would put them within touching distance of a first league title since 2012 .



Morata has scored 11 goals in 21 league appearances, while Asensio has nine goals in 14 starts in all competitions plus two assists, and existing squad players have played vital roles.

...