Real, Atletico Madrid renew hostilities

Holders Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinals as the rivals do battle once more and French surprise-package Monaco take on Juventus, following the draw Friday.



Real – aiming to become the first team to retain the Champions League – will host Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 2 and a free-scoring Monaco side brimming with some of Europe's hottest talent are home to Juventus on May 3, with the second legs the following week.



Real Madrid director and former striker Emilio Butragueno said: "We know each other very well, this is the fourth time we meet Atletico in the Champions League but it will not be a final this time.



Buffon, one of the best goalkeepers of all time but who has never won the Champions League, got his wish in missing out on Diego Simeone's side, who would dearly love to get one over Real and Ronaldo this time on Europe's biggest stage.

