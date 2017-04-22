Are Real Madrid better off without Gareth Bale?

Gareth Bale faces a race against time to be fit for Sunday's potentially title-deciding La Liga showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.



Some of Bale's obvious individual qualities have shone through in his four seasons since moving to Madrid for a then world record fee of just over 100 million euros ($107 million).



Bale's injuries have limited him to just 18 of Madrid's 31 La Liga games this season, in which the European champions have won 12, drawn five and lost once at Valencia.



In 13 games without Bale, Madrid's win percentage jumps from 67 to 85 percent.



Despite Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo not even being included in the squad, Madrid won all three games.

...