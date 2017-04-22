Ronaldo and Messi face off to decide La Liga title

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meet Sunday when Real Madrid and Barcelona play their latest clasico.



A home victory would give Ronaldo's Madrid a six-point lead with five rounds to go and a game in hand.



Ronaldo has 12 goals in his last 11 matches for club and country, including five goals in the two legs against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.



Ronaldo has 16 goals in 26 matches between the clubs, the third-best mark behind Messi and Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano.



Messi has been more than comfortable when playing at the Bernabeu, where he has 12 career goals.



He also had a pair in a 2-0 win in the semifinals of the Champions League in 2011 .



If he scores twice again Sunday, Messi will reach his 500th goal in official matches with Barcelona.

...