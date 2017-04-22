Hungry Spurs ready for Wembley feast

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea that success-starved Tottenham are ready to underline their arrival as a major force by knocking the Premier League leaders out of the FA Cup this weekend.



Led by England internationals Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Tottenham are a more formidable force now and like Chelsea they had four players named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year earlier this week.



Pochettino's team head to Wembley on the back of a seven-match winning run that has lifted them within four points of Chelsea in the title race.



Chelsea won their other encounter this season, 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in November, and hope to capitalize on Tottenham's Wembley woes.



With Thibaut Courtois sidelined by an ankle injury, Asmir Begovic is set to start in goal for Chelsea as they chase a first FA Cup final appearance since 2012 .



Center-back Gary Cahill will also miss the match after removing a kidney stone this week, with captain John Terry set to replace him.

