Manchester United face Celta Vigo in Europa semis

Manchester United will face the Spanish side Celta Vigo in the semifinals of the Europa League over two legs and Ajax take on Lyon, after the draw Friday.



United will travel to Spain for the first leg on May 4 before Celta visit Manchester for the return on May 11 .



With United currently four points outside the Premier League top four, winning the Europa League for the first time may represent their best chance of qualifying for the Champions League.



United have never faced Celta in UEFA competition and the Spanish side are through to a major European semifinal for the first time in their history.



It would also be United's first European final since they lost the 2011 Champions League decider against Barcelona at Wembley.

