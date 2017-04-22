Resurgent Liverpool on Euro hunt

Ashley Young has challenged Manchester United to storm to the finish line in the race to make the Premier League's top four, while Liverpool aim to take another step toward the Champions League.



Significantly, the other FA Cup semifinal features Arsenal and Manchester City and their leave of absence in the league means United have a golden opportunity to close the gap on the top four.



Jose Mourinho's fifth placed side breathed new life into their Champions League push with an impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend and a win at Burnley Sunday would leave them only one point behind fourth placed City.



Second bottom Middlesbrough are six points from safety and without a win in 16 games as they head to Bournemouth, who are seven points above the bottom three.

