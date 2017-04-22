Young tells United to aim high, Liverpool on Euro hunt

Ashley Young has challenged Manchester United to storm to the finish line in the race to make the Premier League's top four, while Liverpool aim to take another step towards the Champions League.



Despite a series of spluttering performances at Old Trafford, Mourinho's men are unbeaten in their last 22 league games and United winger Young is confident a return to Europe's elite club competition after a one-year absence is well within their reach.



They can also reach that goal by winning the Europa League after making the semi-finals Thursday.



Second bottom Middlesbrough are six points from safety and without a win in 16 games as they head to Bournemouth, who are seven points above the bottom three.



Time is also running out for third bottom Swansea, who host Stoke Saturday, after five defeats in their last six matches left them two points from safety.

...