Liverpool look to ramp up top four bid

In-form Liverpool will aim to move a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League when they host Crystal Palace Sunday.



Jurgen Klopp's side are on a seven match unbeaten run that includes five wins and has lifted them up to third place in the Premier League.



Firmino has scored the winner in each of Liverpool's last two matches, while Coutinho has contributed goals in three of his last four appearances.



Palace have strengthened their chances of avoiding relegation with an impressive run that has brought five wins and a draw in their last seven league games.



Christian Benteke will lead the Palace attack, and hope to extend a scoring run that has brought three goals in the last four games, on his first return to Liverpool since his disappointing 12-month stay was brought to an end last year.

