Wenger in Wembley spotlight as Arsenal face City test

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal's FA Cup fate won't define his future, but the beleaguered Gunners boss desperately needs a victory over Manchester City in Sunday's semi-final to keep his growing army of critics at bay.



Factor in a Champions League last 16 humiliation against Bayern Munich and it is easy to see why even the most staunch Arsenal loyalists are starting to believe it is time for Wenger to go.



Against that backdrop, Arsenal head to Wembley to face City under the kind of pressure that has often proved too much for Wenger's brittle team to handle.



It has been a trying debut season for City boss Guardiola, who admits to having learnt a lot in a league far more cutthroat than the Spanish and German divisions he dominated with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

...