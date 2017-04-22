The Sun apologises to Barkley over column

Everton star Ross Barkley received an apology from The Sun tabloid newspaper Saturday over a column that made "unfavourable comparisons" to a gorilla.



Columnist Kelvin MacKenzie, a former editor of The Sun, had also written that the only other people in Liverpool with Barkley's income were drug dealers.



The paper suspended MacKenzie and Saturday apologized.



The Sun and MacKenzie were already deeply unpopular in Liverpool.



Liverpool FC banned The Sun from their Anfield stadium and their training ground in February this year over the paper's coverage.

...