Gareth Bale was included in Real Madrid's 20-man squad for Sunday's potential La Liga decider against Barcelona.



However, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was evasive on whether the Welshman would be fit to start after missing Madrid's last two games.



Madrid are in a commanding position as they look to seal a first La Liga title in five years.



Barca's Champions League hopes were ended as Juventus held on to their 3-0 first leg lead in a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou Wednesday.

...