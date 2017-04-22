Barca ready for 'must win' Clasico with or without Neymar

Neymar was sent off for two yellow cards against Malaga earlier this month, earning an automatic one-match ban.



The Spanish football federation (RFEF) rejected Barca's appeal against the extra two-match suspension on Thursday, but the club took their case to TAD on Friday.



On Saturday, however, TAD released a statement saying Barcelona had contacted them later on Friday to ask that Neymar be declared available against Madrid, which the court said it could not do.



In the absence of a judgment, however, the club were warned by TAD of the risks in allowing Neymar to play.



Barca are three points behind La Liga leaders Real, having played a game more and know a loss would leave them with a mountain to climb to prevent Real securing a first title in five years.

