Balde hits five-minute hat-trick for Lazio

A Keita Balde five-minute hat-trick in a 6-2 romp over Palermo boosted Lazio's Europa League hopes Sunday as AC Milan edged further away from Europe with a shock 2-1 home defeat to Empoli.



A Ciro Immobile brace had Lazio up 2-0 inside 10 minutes and a Balde hat-trick in the space of five first-half minutes, including a 24th minute penalty, secured the points well-before the halftime interval.



Palermo hit back with a second-half brace from Andrea Rispoli, but Luca Crecco wrapped up an emphatic win with a goal in the first minute of added-on time to secure a 19th league win and a return to fourth spot.



Lazio reduced the gap on third-placed Napoli, held 2-2 at Sassuolo, to seven points.



The win left Empoli fourth from bottom but five points ahead of Crotone, and Maccarone said: "We didn't really concede much to Milan, so we're very happy to be taking this victory home with us.

