Messi hits Barca 500 with last gasp winner

Lionel Messi struck his 500th Barcelona goal with the last kick of the game to blow the La Liga title race wide open with a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Madrid Sunday.



Messi had broken a three-year goalless drought against Madrid to cancel out Casemiro's opener for Madrid in the first half.



Ivan Rakitic's stunning strike and a red card for Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for chopping down Messi 13 minutes from time put Barca on course for victory before James Rodriguez came off the bench to level four minutes from time.



Even with 10 men, Madrid rallied and leveled when substitute James Rodriguez swept home Marcelo's cross four minutes from time.



There was still time for one huge twist in the title race, though, as Sergi Roberto's lung-bursting run led a Barca counter-attack to feed Jordi Alba and his cross was smashed into the corner by Messi.

