Sanchez goal sends Wenger’s Arsenal into FA Cup final

Alexis Sanchez ensured Arsenal's stormy season will end with an FA Cup final after securing a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in extra time at Wembley Stadium Sunday.



Arsenal are chasing a third title in four seasons in the competition that has provided a comfort blanket for Arsene Wenger during a 13-year Premier League trophy drought.



Guardiola was outwitted by Wenger, who has adopted the three-man defense that has served the Premier League's top two teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, so well this season.



Monreal's third goal in four years at Arsenal came close to being wiped out.



Sanchez came through for Arsenal in extra time, just as he did for the joint-record 12-time FA Cup winners in the 2015 semifinal, producing a winner in the 101st minute.

