Benteke deals body blow to old club

However, it is Liverpool who will be the most worried about missing out on the lucrative Champions League spot next season as they are just three points clear of United who have two games in hand.



However, Klopp issued a rallying call for all the fans and his players not to give up hope on the Champions League.



Allardyce, who has engineered victories over Chelsea, Arsenal and now Liverpool in recent weeks, said there was a sense of relief that there was clear breathing space now between them and the bottom three – they are seven points clear of Swansea.



Palace forward Andros Townsend refused to accept they could relax and plan for another season in the Premier League.

