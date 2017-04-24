'I will come back even stronger', says injured Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is certain his illustrious career will not be ended by the serious knee injury that has cut short a fine first season at Manchester United.



After joining from Paris Saint-Germain, the 35-year-old striker has been a revelation for United in his first campaign in England, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.



United players wore warm-up kit displaying the names of Ibrahimovic and defender Marcus Rojo before their Premier League game at Burnley on Sunday.



United midfielder Ander Herrera said he did not doubt Ibrahimovic's determination to make a full recovery, saying the Swede was "privileged physically".

