Conte happy for Hazard to put team first

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants playmaker Eden Hazard to keep putting the needs of the team ahead of his own personal glory after his starring role in the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.



The Belgium international came off the bench to inspire the Blues to a 4-2 win over London rivals Spurs at Wembley on Saturday as Premier League leaders Chelsea stayed on course for a domestic double.



Conte was happy with the progress Hazard was making playing just as he is now and that the only way to become a truly great footballer was to put the team first.



Conte, whose side face Arsenal in next month's final, could win both the Premier League and the FA Cup in his first season in England.

